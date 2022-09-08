As the freedom to work from anywhere grows, many people are using the opportunity to become digital nomads.

Working from a different country offers a chance for a change of scenery, better weather and wider cultural experiences. But going on your own without a community to link up with can be isolating.

So how do you go about meeting new people and building new connections?

Here’s a selection of sites that could help you find co-living and coworking spaces abroad.

Get paired with like-minded digital nomads with Nomadico

Nomadico creates month-long co-living and coworking packages for digital nomads across Europe.

The process starts with an application where you tell the company about yourself, your background and what you are looking for. This information is used to build groups of like-minded professionals, who are then invited to join coworking and co-living communities in selected locations.

If you are selected, you’ll be sent an offer that includes a private room in a property with your small group and access to selected local coworking spaces.

Some of Nomadico’s next destinations include Lecce in Italy, Barcelona in Spain and Dubrovnik in Croatia.

Browse community living spaces around the world on Coliving.com

Coliving.com helps digital nomads find like minded individuals to live and work with. You start by selecting a room that suits you from over 900 fully-furnished co-living homes in over 60 countries. The booking platform then reviews your profile to check you are a fit for your chosen community.

They offer monthly rentals inclusive of all bills, so you won’t have to worry about any surprise charges. Accommodation options range from traditional rural farmhouses to chic city-centre flats at a range of prices.

The site caters to people who are relocating for a new job, studying abroad, working remotely or simply just getting to know a new city.

Finding people to live with before you go can stop you from ending up lonely. Pexels

Book the perfect digital nomad accommodation on Flatio

Flatio offers monthly rentals in more than 300 destinations, most of which are in Europe.

Acting a bit like an Airbnb for digital nomads, the site offers accommodation with verified landlords. After entering your travel dates, you can filter results for deposit-free stays, pet- or smoking-friendly properties, and amenities like balconies, saunas and elevators.

Digital nomad essentials - like a stable internet connection - come as standard, meaning you won’t have to worry about figuring out how to work remotely when you arrive. Again, bills are included in the price of your stay.

Find your dream remote work base with Nomadpass

Nomadpass is built on the idea that working remotely doesn’t have to be lonely. The site has everything from stays for individual nomads to ‘startup retreats’ for those looking to set up a group ‘workcation’.

Once you’ve entered a country, dates and the number of ‘nomads’, you’ll be presented with co-living spaces, boutique hotels and villas with reliable wifi.

All the listings are posted by the people who own the spaces. The available options are then curated by the site and you can connect with other digital nomads looking to stay in the same place.

You don't have to stay stuck to your desk if you become a digital nomad. Pexels

Discover crowdsourced workspaces with Workfrom

Having a dedicated workspace in your room or hotel is nice, but sometimes you just want to get out there and be among the people.

The Workfrom community is the largest database of crowdsourced places to work. From unique coffee shops with a chilled out feel to libraries and dedicated coworking spaces, there’s something for everyone.

You can search by city or specific location and filter the results by whether they are public, have fast wifi, are open later than usual and more.

If you’re just starting out as a digital nomad, try Worldpackers

Not everyone who decides to move abroad to work has enough money to cover their weekly costs. If you are just starting out as a digital nomad and are on a tight budget, Worldpackers is for you.

This company allows you to volunteer in return for free food or accommodation. A majority of the placements only require around 10 to 15 hours of work a week, meaning you can still easily build up a business or freelance alongside these commitments.

Not only is this a money saver, it immerses you in the local community, helping you improve your language skills and connect with people outside the digital nomad bubble.

Finding friends when you're working abroad can be hard if you don't integrate into the community. Pexels

Find new coworking friends on Meetup

Working remotely can be isolating, particularly if you are constantly moving around.

Meetup has been helping people form community groups around the world for 20 years. Though it isn’t specifically for digital nomads, the app can be used to join interest groups and meetups, connecting you with fellow nomads and local people as you travel around.

Though many Meetup events went online during the pandemic, in-person events are slowly re-emerging. From digital nomad dating to skill sharing groups, the site offers all kinds of ways to make friends.