Take remote working to the next level with this Bali coworking camp

Do you ever find yourself fantasising about packing in your job to travel the world? Are you then rudely reminded by your bank balance that this isn’t possible?

Well, a coworking holiday camp could be what you’re looking for.

As we all adjust to working from home, places like Dojo Bali are the best way to take remote working to the next level.

Dojo Bali is near Denpasar, Indonesia, and gives you all the fun of a holiday without losing your income.

The two-storey hotel is a surfer's dream, with the world-famous Echo Beach moments away. When work stress gets too much, you can strip off and take a dip in the pool with a dragon fruit smoothie from the on-site bar.

As the world has become more accustomed to remote working, these working holidays are becoming the new normal.

But unlike the more traditional co-working spaces found in cities, choosing to move a little further afield could actually save you money in the long run.

The average monthly price of a desk in a co-working space in London is €660 per month, whereas Dojo Bali’s unlimited package is just €170.

You’ll have to pay for accommodation separately, but an average night in a budget hotel can be as little as €8 a night. Plus, once you’re there, you can try and negotiate a better deal for a longer-term let.

And before you ask - yes they have super-fast wifi - so your Zoom calls can go on uninterrupted.