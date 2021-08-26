Lockdowns have, overall, been a testing time for people around the world. But isolating alone, working from home more and a focus on getting outdoors are linked to a direct correlation with the uptick in dog ownership.

Now the world has started to open up, many of us want to get back into travelling beyond the realms of our own front door. But holidays can be complicated when you have a canine companion to consider.

The good news is, travel in 2021 is ready to accommodate everyone - and their pets. Here are some of the dog-friendly options available for your next trip.

Don't forget the dog Getty

Europe’s most dog-friendly cities

A recent study by Good Trip Clothing ranked Europe’s 50 most dog-friendly cities. Paris came out top dog, with 351 dog-friendly hotels, 184 dog-friendly restaurants and easy travel options.

Rome, Moscow and Vienna were also among the top10 ideal destinations for you and your dog, reminding us that nothing is off limits when it comes to travelling with your four-pawed companions.

Hotels designed with your dog in mind

For many years hotels have provided ‘dog-friendly’ rooms - but there has been a rise more recently in hotels designed specifically to pamper your pooch.

In the UK, the Lygon Arms in the Cotswolds will treat your dog to a spa grooming experience. It includes a wash, cut and dry, clipped nails, a blueberry facial treatment, a paw and nose balm and a choice of perfume - Jimmy Chow or Jean Paw Gaultier.

A tweed dog bed with soft cushioning (by Le Chameau) which you can take home on departure, plus a ceramic dog bowl will make your faithful friend feel right at home.

Pamper your pup at a dog-friendly hotel Getty

Glamping with your four-legged friend

Camping and glamping have long been some of the most dog-centric holiday options. Outdoor fun, limited risk of damage to property and constant access to toileting areas are just part of the appeal.

But this UK-based company has levelled up the experience for your pup.

Parkdean Resorts has launched a new experience for pooches wanting to get away this summer and now offer a limited edition range of dog tipis.

The exclusive glamping tents come in a range of styles and sizes* to suit your furry companion’s every holiday need. They feature Instagrammable designs, soft cushions, a secure structure, open-play layouts and luxury ensuites (a patch of grass).

Home swap with your hound

Home swapping might seem like a no-go zone with your furry friend. But popular home swapping website Love Home Swap features many locations on its site which specify dogs are welcome.

Home swapping is the perfect holiday option for people who want to immerse themselves in local culture. It’s affordable, COVID-safe, more eco-friendly and now, can make for the perfect escape for you and your pet.