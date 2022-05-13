With summer holidays just around the corner, many of us are putting the final touches to our travel plans.

And as accommodation is often the last thing left to book, Tripadvisor’s latest award-winners may be just the inspiration you need. The results are in for 2022 stays, showcasing the top-rated hotels across the world.

Europe has a good showing across the categories, and the UK especially triumphed in the ‘Best B&B’ league - with one humble Scarborough business topping the list two years in a row.

But if you’re set on some sunshine, then these celebrated hotels in Spain, Italy, France and Greece are the places to go. As the winners are based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the last year, it’s extremely unlikely you’ll be disappointed.

The travel company has vetted the listings to ensure they deserve top-billing.

From the best hotels overall, to charming B&Bs and romantic resorts, here’s why thousands of travellers gave these places five stars.

7. Ikos Aria - Kos Island, Greece

This Greek gem came third out of all hotels in the world in Tripadvisor’s best of the best category, and - behind Costa Rica and Brazil - was the official European favourite.

Its location clearly helps, perched on the southwest coast of Kos island, with incredible views over the Aegean Sea. As part of the sunny Dodecanese islands, plentiful vitamin D surely inclines guests to write more positive reviews.

The upkeep of the grounds and friendly staff get glowing mentions too.

“An absolutely beautiful hotel in the most stunning of locations,” writes one reviewer. “With immaculately kept grounds, a wide sandy beach, crystal clear seas and views of the beautiful island.”

6. Bless Hotel - Madrid, Spain

Bless Hotel is described as an "exclusive and sophisticated cosmopolitan hotel". Tripadvisor

If you’re wanting to explore Madrid in style this year, this sophisticated hotel is your safest bet.

Where better to enjoy a siesta than on one of the rooftop pool loungers, after a morning of traipsing the city’s amazing galleries and museums?

It came 10th out of all hotels worldwide, for an array of reasons, according to this reviewer.

“Not only is the place classy, elegant, and dynamic, the staff is also top class. They made sure that our time at Bless was unique, memorable and unmatchable,” they wrote.

5. Ikos Dassia - Corfu, Greece

Another Greek hotel came close on the heels of Bless Hotel - this time on the island of Corfu.

Ikos Dassia is a new 5-star resort with its own long sandy beach, so there’s no stress in finding your spot in the sun.

“The staff can’t seem to do enough for you, the restaurants, including the buffet, are very good, the place is spotless and the facilities are second to none,” said one happy customer.

4. La Maison Favart - Paris, France

La Maison Favart is exquisitely decorated throughout. Tripadvisor

It can be tricky to know where to start when booking accommodation in the French capital. Which arrondissement do you go for, when there are so many attractions around?

But only one spot in Paris made Tripadvisor’s list of top 25 hotels, and that’s La Maison Favart, in the 2nd arrondissement - between Jardin de Tuileries and Montmartre.

Not only well-located, it’s also ornately decorated and - according to at least one reviewer - “Absolutely great in every way!” The staff are particularly attentive, they added, and there’s a gorgeous spa to unwind after strolling the Parisian streets.

3. Salerno Centro Bed and Breakfast - Amalfi Coast, Italy

Salerno Centro is a firm favourite with travellers. Tripadvisor

Though no Italian hotels made the overall top 25, they are well-represented in the Best B&B category (as well as the UK which, though not always perfect across the board, excels in the fried breakfast department).

Best of all is Salerno Centro on the beautiful Amalfi Coast. It’s located in a former 15th century convent, just a stone’s throw from the train station. People report that it is very reasonably priced, with the owner brimming with advice for what to do and where to visit.

One frequent guest couldn’t wait to get back after lockdown last year. “It was quite an emotional moment for me when I experienced, again, the laughter and joy around Lena and Pasquale's kitchen table during and following yet another cooking class,” they wrote.

2. Quinta Jardins do Lago - Madeira, Portugal

This year’s ‘most romantic hotel’ in Europe is located in a botanic garden. From its Tripadvisor page, it’s not clear where the gardens end and the accommodation begins.

But that’s clearly part of the beauty for thousands of guests who have hoisted it to the number 4 spot in the romance category.

“Magnificent quiet hotel,” wrote one guest last month. “Only a couple of minutes away from the busy tourist area in Funchal, it’s located in an outstanding botanical garden, with a beautiful pool area with sea view.”

If you’re curious about Madeira as a destination - check out our guide to the magical island of black sand beaches and ancient forests here.

1. Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco - Capri, Italy

Luxury Villa Excelsior Parco is the sixth most romantic hotel in the world, according to Tripadvisor's rankings. Tripadvisor

Unsurprisingly, Italy also has plenty of romantic places to stay. Coupled up or not, you’re sure to fall in love with Villa Excelsior.

There’s a special thrill to staying on the site of a 2,000 year old ancient Roman residence, knowing they would have enjoyed the same view over the Bay of Naples.

It had a major refurb in 2006, which made it into the elegant boutique villa it is today.

“There are only 11 rooms in this hotel and they are all unique,” wrote one honeymooner last month. But, “as beautiful as the hotel is, it is the staff who really shine.”