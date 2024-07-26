The attack happened just before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony and a very busy weekend of summer travel.

Early this morning France state-owned railway company SNCF announced that they had been "the victim of several acts of malevolence".

Fires were started along several high-speed lines causing most trains to be cancelled.

SNCF have urged passengers to postpone their journeys.

French newspaper Le Monde has reported that 800,000 travellers could be affected.

Where is France are trains affected?

Eurostar trains to and from London St Pancras to Paris Gare du Nord do appear to be running but with delays.

SNCF say their Atlantic, Northern and Eastern LGVs. Deliberate fires were set to damage our installations.

The LGV Sud Est was not affected, as a malicious act was thwarted.

Our teams are on site to diagnose the problem and begin repairs.

TGV traffic on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern routes has been severely disrupted, with some trains diverted and a large number of trains cancelled.

How can you check if your train is running?

SNCF says all affected passengers will be contacted by email or text.

You can also check railway companies' websites and social media channels.

Will passengers be able to get refunds?

Yes, SNCF has already confirmed: All tickets are exchangeable and refundable You will be contacted by email or text if you are concerned about this situation.

What do we know about the attacks on the train lines?

Government officials denounced the incidents hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.

National police said authorities are investigating what happened. French media reported a big fire on a busy western route.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said in a post on X that he “firmly condemns these criminal incidents,” and that SNCF is working to restore traffic.

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera said authorities are working to “evaluate the impact on travelers, athletes, and ensure the transport of all delegations to the competition sites” for the Olympics. Speaking on BFM television, she said, “Playing against the Games is playing against France, against your own camp, against your country.” She didn't identify who was behind the vandalism.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, speaking on France Info radio, said he would send police reinforcement to overcrowded train stations in relation to the SNCF incidents.