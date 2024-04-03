For the adventurous traveller, the fun can begin before you’ve even checked in.

Holidaymakers are looking for the adventurous and extreme, according to travel industry data.

Over 50 per cent of global travellers are keen to embrace the unknown, according to Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2024 study.

While this may not be quite as off-grid as Jim Hawkins’ adventure in Treasure Island, travellers are nevertheless looking for an element of surprise.

In some cases, the adventure can begin before they even check into their accommodation, like at these six hotels with very unique ways to arrive.

Raft through a rainforest to reach your Costa Rica lodge

Glenn Tellier, founder of Costa Rica Immigration Experts, says Costa Rica’s tourism industry is experiencing unprecedented growth - the country expects to hit record tourist numbers in 2024.

Travellers seeking an adrenaline rush as soon as they land in Costa Rica should consider checking into the award-winning Rios Lodge.

The eco-accommodation offers an adventure on the Pacuare River before you’ve even dropped off your bags. The two-hour journey to the lodge takes guests through the rainforest on inflatable rafts. You can trek there if you’re not keen on paddling).

Climb the rainforest canopy to your room in Costa Rica

Nature Observatorio is another eco-lodge in Costa Rica for visitors seeking solitude.

Located within the Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge, the treehouse hangs more than 24 metres high in the rainforest canopy and claims the title of the largest suspended tree structure in the world.

To reach the accommodation, guests trek through the rainforest for around 15 minutes before a guide secures them into a climbing harness.

Assisted by a pulley system, visitors then climb up to their lodge. The same harness facilitates their descent at the end of their stay.

Swim underwater to sleep with the fishes in Tanzania

Located on Pemba Island in Tanzania, the Manta Resort’s underwater room captured global attention after becoming a viral sensation on TikTok.

As part of Stanley Safaris’ tours, guests who book the submerged accommodation must swim to reach the bedroom.

Manta Resort has collaborated with the Blue Nature Alliance to create the Kwanini Marine Conservation Area, a no-take zone - where extractive activities like hunting, fishing and drilling are forbidden - intended to preserve marine life.

Cycle your way to check-in in Australia

At the Six Foot Track Eco Lodge in New South Wales, Australia, guests sleep in cabins and a private campground near Katoomba, around 160 kilometres outside Sydney.

The accommodation is accessible via multiple paths, including a scenic mountain bike ride from Megalong Cemetery. Alternatively, guests can arrive via an 8, 16, or 27-kilometre hiking trail through the outback.

Embark on a 3-day trek to your Himalaya hotel in Nepal

The journey to Hotel Everest View in Nepal is an awe-inspiring, albeit tiring, three-day trek beginning at Lukla and moving through Sherpa villages, forests and suspension bridges.

he final stretch goes through the Sagarmatha National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site Jean Woloszczyk

The first leg leads to Phakding, the next phase ascends to Namche Bazaar, and the final stretch goes through the Sagarmatha National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This trek offers a chance to experience the mystical beauty of the Himalayas and connects trekkers with the ancient Sherpa culture.

Arrive at a historic getaway in the Alps via cogwheel rail

At 2,132 metres above sea level, Hotel Pilatus in Kulm gives guests a dazzling but dizzying vista over the Swiss Alps.

The summit is accessible year-round by way of aerial cableways. From May to November, the hotel offers the option to ascend via the world’s steepest cogwheel railway.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.