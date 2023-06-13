Euronews Tech Talks goes beyond discussions to explore the impact of new technologies on our lives.

From AI regulation and digital sovereignty to blockchain and net neutrality, we delve into the big questions shaping Europe's digital future. But we don't stop at talking - we hit the streets.

Our team explores how these technologies and policies impact Europeans' lives. With clear explanations, Q&As, and lively debates, our English-language podcast is a must-listen for those interested in the impact of technology on European society.

Stay ahead of the curve! New episodes are released every other Wednesday, starting 14 June.