Blockchain is more than just Bitcoin. It has applications across various domains, including paying taxes and creating art. One of its most ambitious proposals is a censorship-free Internet, where our privacy is not compromised while browsing.

In this episode of Euronews Tech Talks, we hear from two tech experts.

Maria Paula Fernández believes that Web 3 holds the promise of a superior Internet and Dr Alex Preda discusses whether it is already a reality or still in the realm of utopia.

Both experts address the elephant in the room: will crypto ever achieve mainstream adoption in Europe?

Originally from Buenos Aires and now living in Berlin, Fernández is the co-founder of JPG, a project that is building an NFT infrastructure. She has been working in Web 3 since 2017. To learn more about her work, you can visit her website.

Preda is a professor of Professions, Markets, and Technology at King's Business School at King's College London.

Euronews Tech Talks is a podcast that delves into the big questions shaping Europe's digital landscape.

A new episode is available every other Wednesday.