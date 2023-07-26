Visit Euronews

Blockchain beyond Bitcoin: What are Web 3 and NFTs and do we actually need them?

Euronews Tech Talks explores how new technologies and policies impact Europeans' lives.
Euronews Tech Talks explores how new technologies and policies impact Europeans' lives.
By Euronews

Blockchain is more than just Bitcoin. It has applications across various domains, including paying taxes and creating art. One of its most ambitious proposals is a censorship-free Internet, where our privacy is not compromised while browsing.

In this episode of Euronews Tech Talks, we hear from two tech experts.

Maria Paula Fernández believes that Web 3 holds the promise of a superior Internet and Dr Alex Preda discusses whether it is already a reality or still in the realm of utopia.

Both experts address the elephant in the room: will crypto ever achieve mainstream adoption in Europe?

Originally from Buenos Aires and now living in Berlin, Fernández is the co-founder of JPG, a project that is building an NFT infrastructure. She has been working in Web 3 since 2017. To learn more about her work, you can visit her website.

Preda is a professor of Professions, Markets, and Technology at King's Business School at King's College London.

Euronews Tech Talks is a podcast that delves into the big questions shaping Europe's digital landscape.

A new episode is available every other Wednesday.

You might also like

Blockchain Web3 Nft New technologies