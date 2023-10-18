There are over 400 million users in metaverses according to recent figures. However, 80% of them are under the age of 16 and primarily engage in video games.

If you're not a teenager deeply immersed in Roblox, Minecraft, or Fortnite, you might be wondering what you're missing out on in the metaverse.

We spoke with three experts in the field of virtual reality (VR) education: Matt Sanders from Meta, Christopher Mallet from Bodyswaps, and Alexander Nick from GoStudent.

They elaborated on the benefits of acquiring diverse skills in a VR environment, ranging from learning a foreign language to honing job interview preparation.

Matt Sanders is the Education and VR Director at Meta. You can learn more about his work here.

Chris Mallet is the CEO of Bodyswaps, an award-winning VR platform that brings realistic simulations and AI-enabled feedback to soft skills training. Institutions are able to select a variety of courses, including modules on public speaking, job interviews or anti-racism training. You can learn more about his work here.

Alexander Nick is the Director of Strategic Partnerships and Future Labs and is in charge of the GoVR programme at GoStudent. GoVR offers tutor-led virtual reality group language learning experiences, enabling students to enhance their foreign language speaking abilities and confidence through immersion into foreign environments and ‘real-life’ settings. You can learn more about his work here.