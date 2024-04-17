With Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram's story, we kick off our mini-series on European Health Tech Pioneers. They spearhead breakthroughs, paving the way for the development of various medical technologies that are already impacting our lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, a London-based plastic surgeon, once noticed that despite the increasing digitalisation, operating rooms lagged in leveraging their potential to democratise access to quality healthcare.

This realisation led her to become what she calls an "accidental entrepreneur" and found her company, Proximie, to introduce technology in traditional operating rooms.