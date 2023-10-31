Do you want to experience Hell or Purgatory? We put on our virtual reality glasses at Italy’s Museum of Cinema in Turin to learn about the metaverse.

Will the metaverse soon be able to replicate all the features of the real world?

This is one of the key questions we asked experts to learn more about how to access the metaverse and the risks it could bring as it evolves.

In our latest episode of Euronews Tech Talks, we spoke with two professors in digital transformation and innovation, Martin Butler, from the Vlerick Business School, and Peter Zemsky, from the INSEAD Business School.

Do you want to experience hell or purgatory?

We ventured into Italy’s National Museum of Cinema in Turin, where we explored virtual reality and engaged with visitors to uncover their understanding and experiences within the metaverse.

As we donned our VR headsets, we embarked on a unique journey, diving straight into the second part of the epic Dante Alighieri poem "The Divine Comedy."

Our observations led us to a startling discovery, that a substantial portion of the visitors were embracing a VR headset for the very first time. This newfound technology served as the primary reason for their relatively limited familiarity with the metaverse.

Surprisingly, in the current metaverse landscape, many individuals **are immersing themselves**in this digital universe without VR glasses.

They are the teenagers traversing alternative realities without a VR headset through platforms like Roblox and Minecraft, showcasing that the metaverse is not exclusively reliant on VR equipment. At its core, it offers an alternative universe where users navigate through avatars, VR headsets or not.

