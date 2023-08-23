In episode 7 of our podcast series, "Space Exploration: Very down to Earth," we embark on a journey across Europe to unveil how the strides taken above are intimately linked to improvements in our daily lives below.

It's been more than 50 years since humans first stepped onto the Moon—a landmark moment that remains unmatched. But even though we’re not all taking weekend trips to the lunar surface, don't think for a second that space exploration has slowed down. In fact, it's picked up steam.

In this episode, we're journeying through Spain, France, Germany, and the UK to uncover how the work being done up there is making our lives better down here.

A lunar connection

Traveling back in time, we hear the vivid recollections of Ersilia Vaudo from the European Space Agency and retired space journalist Dominique Detain as they reminisce about the unforgettable moment in July 1969 when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left their mark on the lunar surface. More than just a technological achievement, this event marked a sense of global unity and expanded horizons.

The post-Apollo era held dreams of permanent Moon bases and cities dotting the lunar landscape. However, shifting political and budgetary landscapes led to a different trajectory.

The International Space Station and the rapid growth of satellite telecommunications and Earth observation soon took centre stage. The allure of Moon bases may linger, but collaboration and innovation have redefined the space narrative.

Today, lunar missions are back in focus as a stepping stone for further exploration. Yet, the heart of space exploration lies in its profound impact on Earth.

In the upcoming episodes of the podcast series, the spotlight will remain on the intersection of space and humanity. The potential of space to transform the human experience will be explored, shedding light on the intricate web of connection between the cosmos and our world.

