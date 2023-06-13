Released a mere six months ago in November, ChatGPT has already become the fastest-growing consumer application. With this rapid growth, how is AI affecting life across Europe?

In the months since ChatGPT emerged, Europeans have become newly empowered. In this first episode of Euronews Tech Talks, an Italian programmer delegates code-writing, a French artist reinvents her practice, a Cypriot student brainstorms, and a German teacher ignites minds.

But as the AI revolution unfolds, and the stuff of sci-fi becomes reality, we wonder if we’re in for a happy ending, or something else.

Over the next 3 episodes, the Euronews Tech Talks team will delve into the world of Generative AI from a European perspective.

Euronews Tech Talks is a podcast that dives into the big questions shaping Europe's digital landscape.

A new episode is available every other Wednesday, starting from 14 June.