Visit Euronews

If everything we do leaves a data trail, can we protect our privacy? | Euronews Tech Talks Podcast

If everything we do leaves a data trail, can we protect our privacy? | Euronews Tech Talks Podcast
By Marta Rodriguez Martinez
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

From reading a newspaper online, listening to podcasts or ordering food, we add to our digital footprints daily. But how secure is our long-term privacy?

ADVERTISEMENT

Think about what you did yesterday with your phone. Did you look for an address? Did you order food? Did you read the newspaper? Did you listen to a podcast? Did you open an app or take a photo? It's all registered. Today, it's almost impossible to live without leaving a digital footprint.

How can we be sure this very long trail of data protects us and does not violate our privacy? In this special episode of Euronews Tech Talks, we traveled to Vienna, the capital of Austria, to find answers at the Fundamental Rights Forum 2024.

There, we interviewed two experts in data security: Wojtech Wiowiorovski, the European Data Protection Supervisor, and Agnès Diallo, the head of EU LISA, the European Union agency responsible for managing large-scale IT systems related to freedom, security, and justice within the EU.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

confidentiality of personal data Data protection cookies