From reading a newspaper online, listening to podcasts or ordering food, we add to our digital footprints daily. But how secure is our long-term privacy?

ADVERTISEMENT

Think about what you did yesterday with your phone. Did you look for an address? Did you order food? Did you read the newspaper? Did you listen to a podcast? Did you open an app or take a photo? It's all registered. Today, it's almost impossible to live without leaving a digital footprint.

How can we be sure this very long trail of data protects us and does not violate our privacy? In this special episode of Euronews Tech Talks, we traveled to Vienna, the capital of Austria, to find answers at the Fundamental Rights Forum 2024.

There, we interviewed two experts in data security: Wojtech Wiowiorovski, the European Data Protection Supervisor, and Agnès Diallo, the head of EU LISA, the European Union agency responsible for managing large-scale IT systems related to freedom, security, and justice within the EU.