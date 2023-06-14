The risk of apocalyptic scenarios and human extinction has been an unavoidable part of the conversation around AI programmes like ChatGPT since its release. But are these concerns being blown out of proportion?

In this episode of Euronews Tech Talks, we hear from two experts: Dr. Sabine Hauert, a robotics-specialised scientist who envisions a future reminiscent of Wall-E rather than Terminator, and Dr. Matthew Glanville, an education-focused mathematician who is less concerned about students cheating than he is about them underutilising the technology.

To learn more about Dr. Sabine Hauert's work, you can visit aihub.org.

And for more information about Dr. Matthew Glanville's work, please visit the IB Community Blog.

