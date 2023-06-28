Euronews Tech Talks: Will generative AI surpass human minds?

Euronews Tech Talks goes beyond discussions to explore the impact of new technologies on our lives.

How is ChatGPT affecting the workforce? Can it tell us where to buy illegal drugs? Will artificial intelligence (AI) become smarter than humans?

In this episode — the last in this three-part series on generative AI — we’re at VivaTech, one of Europe’s largest tech and start-up fairs, asking people about their biggest worry when it comes to AI.

We asked experts, many of whom were also at the tech fair, to address these questions and concerns.

Over the last three episodes, the Euronews Tech Talks team delved into the world of generative AI from a European perspective.

Do you want to know if software such as ChatGPT or Dall-e are already replacing the workforce in Europe or if we are facing a nuclear winter or a robotic paradise?

You can listen to the previous episodes here.