Other big nominees this year for the best on British TV awards include "Happy Valley", "Top Boy", "The Last Of Us" and "Succession".

ADVERTISEMENT

The BAFTA TV Award nominations have arrived!

As the internet search for Kate Middleton's whereabouts continues, the final instalment of Netflix's long-running royal family drama The Crown takes the spotlight at this year's BAFTA TV Awards, with an impressive eight total nominations.

Close contenders include crime drama Happy Valley (seven nominations), in the running for best drama series, along with Sarah Lancashire's stellar performance as Catherine Cawood earning her a nomination for best actress, as well as the brilliant retro-themed Black Mirror episode "Demon 79", also with seven nominations.

Four actors from The Crown have earned nominations, including Elizabeth Debicki for her portrayal of Diana (best supporting actress) and Dominic West for his portrayal of Prince Charles (leading actor).

Despite having the most nominations, The Crown falls short of a nomination for best drama series, leaving The Gold, Happy Valley, Slow Horses, and Top Boy to vie for the big prize.

Dominic West who portrays Prince Charles in the last two seasons of The Crown, alongside Elizabeth Debicki who took on the role of Princess Diana. Credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Full list of nominations:

Leading actress

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Leading actor

Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Supporting actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix

Nico Parker, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One

Supporting actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One

ADVERTISEMENT

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World - Disney+

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Female performance in a comedy

Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic

ADVERTISEMENT

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Sarah Lancashire in 'Happy Valley.' Credit: Matt Squire/BBC/AMC

Drama series

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gold - BBC One

Happy Valley - BBC One

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Top Boy - Netflix

Limited drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Interests - BBC One

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

The Long Shadow - ITV1

The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Scripted comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Boys - Channel 4

Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

Extraordinary - Disney+

Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

Soap

ADVERTISEMENT

Casualty - BBC One

EastEnders - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV1

Entertainment programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+

ADVERTISEMENT

Later… With Jools Holland - BBC Two

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - ITV1

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

ADVERTISEMENT

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

ADVERTISEMENT

Factual entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One

The Dog House - Channel 4

Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5

Portrait Artist of the Year - Sky Arts

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality

Banged Up - Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK - E4

My Mum, Your Dad - ITV1

Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Daytime

Loose Women and Men - ITV1

Lorraine - ITV1

Make It At Market - BBC One

Scam Interceptors - BBC One

ADVERTISEMENT

International

The Bear - Disney+

Beef - Netflix

Class Act - Netflix

The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

ADVERTISEMENT

Love & Death - ITVX

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Live event coverage

The Coronation Concert - BBC One

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

Current affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four

Putin Vs The West - BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two

Single documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV1

Hatton - Sky Crime

ADVERTISEMENT

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris - Netflix

Factual series

Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries

Evacuation - Channel 4

Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two

Specialist factual

Chimp Empire - Netflix

The Enfield Poltergeist - Apple TV+

Forced Out - Sky Documentaries

ADVERTISEMENT

White Nanny, Black Child - Channel 5

News coverage

Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4 News

Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News

Israel-Hamas War - Sky News

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports coverage

Cheltenham Festival Day One - ITV1

MOTD Live: Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 - BBC One

Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final - BBC One

Memorable moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Beckham, David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing - Netflix

Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor - BBC One

Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown - BBC One

The Last of Us, Bill and Frank's Story - Sky Atlantic

The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance - Channel 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Succession, Logan Roy's death - Sky Atlantic

Short form

Mobility - BBC Three

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer

Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News

ADVERTISEMENT

Where It Ends - BBC Three

Writer: Comedy

Jack Rooke, Big Boys - Channel 4

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

Kat Sadler, Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

ADVERTISEMENT

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Writer: Drama

Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley - BBC One

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One