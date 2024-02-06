'The Crown' auction: Royalty fans can get a piece of Netflix show

The same week that the King announces his cancer diagnosis, an auction of 'The Crown' props opens to the public.

All eyes are focused on Buckingham Palace once again as King Charles III announced that he has cancer. For fans of the Royal Family, while this might be worrying news, collectors will also be able to get their mitts on some memorabilia from the popular Netflix show that dramatised their lives, ‘The Crown’.

The final season of the show hit the streaming service last year as audiences watched the fallout from the sudden death of Princess Diana, and the burgeoning love between future king Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Gowns worn by Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby Bonhams

Although reviews weren’t as glowing for the sixth series as they were when the show first debuted in 2016 with Claire Foy playing the newly crowned Elizabeth II, ‘The Crown’ is one of the biggest shows in Netflix’s catalogue and has garnered legions of fans.

Those fans will now have the opportunity to have their own piece of the show, and it’s royal regalia.

“The Crown Auction” will be run by Bonhams on the 7 February. Items used in the show will go on sale with proceeds funding Left Bank Pictures a scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School in the show’s name.

Elizabeth Debicki (as Princess Diana): the green Jaguar 1987 Jaguar XJ-SC 3.6-Litre Cabriolet Bonhams

Items up for auction include a reproduction of the Golden State Coach that was used in two episodes, estimated to sell for up to £50,000 (€58,000), the coronation gown Claire Foy, and a replica of the Number 10 Downing Street facade.

Other highlights include a fully-functioning 1987 Jaguar XJ-SC 3.6-Litre Cabriolet that Elizabeth Debicki drove as Princess Diana in the series. The classic car is expected to sell for up to £20,000 (€23,000).

Elizabeth Debicki in the Diana Revenge Dress Netflix

There’s also the reproduction of the infamous “revenge dress” that Diana wore to the 1994 Vanity Fair party.

For anyone fancying dressing up as a royal, there’s innumerous examples of glad rags to get your hands on, to imitate any of the three eras of Elizabeth in the show (Foy, Olivia Coleman, Imelda Staunton). There's even the beds used in the palace sets.

While these are all items at the more expensive range of the auction, with the revenge dress expected to net at least £8,000 (€9,000), there are some good deals on offer too.

The cheapest expected sale is a collection of bar props that were used to decorate the sets. These include a champagne swizzle stick used by Helena Bonham Carter in the role of Princess Margaret.

For the chance to start entertaining guests with a silver-plated drinks tray, ice bucket and glasses from the show, you will likely only have to shell out as much as £80 (€93). A bargain!

Bar set and signed script Bonhams

In the more middle-range of items, there's a particularly cool looking copy of the script for the last ever episode, Seasons 6, Episode 10 'Sleep Dearie Sleep', signed by Imelda Staunton (the Queen); Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip); Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret); Claudia Harrison (Princess Anne); Olivia Williams (Camilla Parker Bowles); Ed McVey (Prince William); Luther Ford (Prince Harry); Meg Bellamy (Kate Middleton) and writer Peter Morgan.

For that, you'll likely be out of pocket to the tune of £600 (€700).