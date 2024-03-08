Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios takes the lead at the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards, with 10 nominations.
BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 20th BAFTA Games Awards, scheduled to take place in London on 11 April.
Leading the pack this year is Baldur's Gate 3, the epic, fantasy RPG adventure from Belgian game developer Larian Studios. The game has an impressive 10 nominations, including nods for Best Game, Artistic Achievement, and Music.
Notably, the actors portraying the game's beloved characters Karlach (Samantha Béart) and Astarion (Neil Newbon) are among those vying for individual accolades for Performer in a leading role.
The multiplayer role-playing game set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons won Game of the Year and five other awards at The Game Awards last year.
Sony's acclaimed sequel Spider-Man 2 follows Baldur's Gate 3 closely with nine BAFTA Games Awards nominations, trailed by Alan Wake 2 with eight.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor each earned six nominations.
Dave the Diver, a single player deep-sea exploration game, stands out as the only (arguably) indie game contender for Best Game this year, reminiscent of last year's unexpected victory of Vampire Survivors.
Full list of nominations:
Animation
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Hogwarts Legacy
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Artistic achievement
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cocoon
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
Audio achievement
Alan Wake 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
Best game
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Dave the Diver
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros Wonder
British game
Cassette Beasts
Dead Island 2
Disney Illusion Island
Football Manager 2024
Viewfinder
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Debut game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Venba
Viewfinder
Evolving game
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XVI Online
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 5
Genshin Impact
No Man’s Sky
Family
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Disney Illusion Island
Hi-Fi Rush
Hogwarts Legacy
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Game beyond entertainment
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Thirsty Suitors
Venba
Game design
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Viewfinder
Multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Party Animals
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Music
Alan Wake 2
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Narrative
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Dredge
Final Fantasy XVI
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
New intellectual property
Chants of Sennaar
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Hi-Fi Rush
Jusant
Viewfinder
Performer in a leading role
Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lownenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Performer in a supporting role
Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3
Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3
Technical achievement
Alan Wake 2
Final Fantasy XVI
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Entertainment
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Starfield
EE Players’ choice (voted for by the public)
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Fortnite
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Lethal Company
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2