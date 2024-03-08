Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian Studios takes the lead at the 2024 BAFTA Games Awards, with 10 nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

BAFTA has announced the nominations for the 20th BAFTA Games Awards, scheduled to take place in London on 11 April.

Leading the pack this year is Baldur's Gate 3, the epic, fantasy RPG adventure from Belgian game developer Larian Studios. The game has an impressive 10 nominations, including nods for Best Game, Artistic Achievement, and Music.

Notably, the actors portraying the game's beloved characters Karlach (Samantha Béart) and Astarion (Neil Newbon) are among those vying for individual accolades for Performer in a leading role.

The multiplayer role-playing game set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons won Game of the Year and five other awards at The Game Awards last year.

Spider-Man 2 has picked up nine BAFTA Game Awards nominations Credit: Marvel/Insomniac Games

Sony's acclaimed sequel Spider-Man 2 follows Baldur's Gate 3 closely with nine BAFTA Games Awards nominations, trailed by Alan Wake 2 with eight.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor each earned six nominations.

Dave the Diver, a single player deep-sea exploration game, stands out as the only (arguably) indie game contender for Best Game this year, reminiscent of last year's unexpected victory of Vampire Survivors.

Full list of nominations:

Animation

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Artistic achievement

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

ADVERTISEMENT

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

Audio achievement

Alan Wake 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

ADVERTISEMENT

Best game

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dave the Diver

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

British game

Cassette Beasts

Dead Island 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney Illusion Island

Football Manager 2024

Viewfinder

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Debut game

ADVERTISEMENT

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Venba

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewfinder

Evolving game

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XVI Online

Fortnite

ADVERTISEMENT

Forza Horizon 5

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

Family

Cocoon

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave the Diver

Disney Illusion Island

Hi-Fi Rush

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario Bros Wonder

ADVERTISEMENT

Game beyond entertainment

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Game design

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

ADVERTISEMENT

Dredge

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Viewfinder

Multiplayer

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Party Animals

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Music

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Dredge

Final Fantasy XVI

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

New intellectual property

ADVERTISEMENT

Chants of Sennaar

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Hi-Fi Rush

Jusant

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewfinder

Performer in a leading role

Amelia Tyler as Narrator in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Samantha Béart as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lownenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a supporting role

Andrew Wincott as Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Debra Wilson as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Sam Lake as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

Tony Todd as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tracy Wiles as Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Technical achievement

Alan Wake 2

Final Fantasy XVI

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Starfield

EE Players’ choice (voted for by the public)

Baldur’s Gate 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyberpunk 2077

Fortnite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lethal Company

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2