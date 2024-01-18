Oppenheimer eclipsing Barbie, Poor Things on the rise, and some notable snubs. Here's everything you need to know about this year's BAFTA nominations.

The nominations for the 77th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) have been announced today – scroll down to read the full list of nominees.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant for the first time, and is set to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre on 18 February.

Here are the five key takeaways.

Oppenheimer eclipses Barbie

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer Universal Pictures

Remember when it was Barbenheimer? It might have to be Oppenheimie from now on, as awards season so far has not been too favourable to Barbie compared to its portmanteau partner.

While Barbie might have won the battle of the box office, the BAFTAs once again confirm the trend of Christopher Nolan’s three-hour epic making a break for it, and positioning itself as the Oscar frontrunner to beat come March.

Oppenheimer is the most nominated film, with 13 nods, including Best Film and Best Director – two categories that Barbie missed out on.

Barbie lags behind, as the film tallies only 5 nominations (alongside the cult-film-in-the-making Saltburn), including Leading Actress for Margot Robbie, and Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

Nolan, 53, has been nominated eight times for previous films, including Inception and Dunkirk, but has yet to win a BAFTA. Or an Oscar, for that matter.

Considering Oppenheimer has already won eight Critics Choice Awards and five Golden Globes, you can bet 2024 will be his year – and that the Academy Award shortlists, announced next Tuesday, will see the film lead across the pond.

Nolan’s film also scored nominations for Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Adapted Screenplay and Cinematography.

Poor Things on the rise

Emma Stone in Poor Things Searchlight Pictures

Whereas the Barbie buzz has slowed down, Yorgos Lanthimos’ brilliant Poor Things is gaining momentum and came in second place for BAFTA noms.

The gothic / steampunk fantasia, which won the Golden Lion at last year’s Venice Film Festival, scored 11 nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Adapted Screenplay and Leading Actress – a category for which Emma Stone is the clear frontrunner.

The film won seven Golden Globes earlier this month, including Stone’s win for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical – and it’s one of this young year’s unmissable films.

Shame about Stone’s co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, who were not mentioned, but it’s hard to be upset about 11 nods.

Elsewhere, Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest both have nine nods, with Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama also nominated for Outstanding British film and Film Not In The English Language.

The German-language film follows the life of a Nazi commandant who lives with his family on the other side of the Auschwitz concentration camp wall. Glazer’s radically experimental drama is one of our favourites and deserves not to go home empty handed like it did at the Golden Globes.

Stay tuned for our full review, as The Zone of Interest is our Film of the Week this week – and has already made its mark on our Top European Films of the 21st Century.

Anatomy of a win?

Anatomy of a Fall Le Pacte

Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winning film, Anatomy of a Fall, did well, securing not only seven nominations but a coveted spot in the Best Director category.

Indeed, while Barbie ’s Greta Gerwig or Past Lives ' Celine Song failed to make the shortlist for Best Director, Triet is the only female inclusion.

Last year, only one woman was among the director nominees, down from three in 2022 and four in 2021 – the first year after Bafta introduced radical backstage changes to try to improve inclusivity in the wake of the #BaftasSoWhite backlash of 2020.

Triet is nominated alongside Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest) in the directing category.

Speaking of directors...

Hooray for the first-timers

Sandra Huller Taylor Jewell/ Invision/ AP

In the directing category, four of the six are first-time director nominees: Andrew Haigh, Alexander Payne, Jonathan Glazer, and Justine Triet. So that’s refreshing.

Another notable first-timer is German actress Sandra Hüller, the undisputed European star of 2023, who has received both her first and second ever BAFTA nods – for Leading Actress (Anatomy Of A Fall) and Supporting Actress (The Zone Of Interest).

She is one of 11 nominees, from 23 in total, to be shortlisted for the first time – the most surprising being Cillian Murphy.

Check out our interview with Sandra Hüller, who talked to Euronews Culture about both her roles in Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest - as well as the possibility of adding further awards to her cabinet chest.

Snubs

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon Apple TV+, Paramount Pictures

There are a few notable absences in this year's nominations, primarily for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Even if the film received nine nominations, director Martin Scorsese, lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio and lead actress Lily Gladstone failed to make the cut. Gladstone previously won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, making her the first indigenous actress to win the award.

Another snub came in the shape of the British film One Life, which stars Sir Anthony Hopkins as a stockbroker who helped save 669 children from the Nazis in World War Two. The film failed to be nominated, even if many thought that it was a shoo-in.

Meanwhile, the Leading Actor and Supporting Actor categories feature no male British actors this year, a first since 1976 - which can’t feel too great. Still, at least the Irish are there to show the Brits how it’s done, as Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan have been nominated for Leading Actor in Oppenheimer and Saltburn respectively.

Lastly, May December, Todd Haynes’ multilayered drama starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, surprisingly failed to secure a single nomination. It really should have.

The 2024 nominees are:

Best film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Leading actress

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Supporting actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Supporting actor

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Director

All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film not in the English language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Original score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Make-up and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Special visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

British short film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

British short animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

The 20214 BAFTAs will take place at the Southbank Centre in London on 18 February. The Oscars follow three weeks later, on 10 March.