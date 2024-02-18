Visit Euronews

The 20 best dressed celebrities at BAFTAs 2024 red carpet

Here are the best dressed celebs from this year's BAFTA awards
Here are the best dressed celebs from this year's BAFTA awards Copyright Credit: AP Photo
By Theo FarrantAP
Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominated at the awards ceremony, but who won the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet? Here's our rundown of the top 20 best-dressed celebs.

The 2024 BAFTAs turned London into a star-studded playground, as the crème de la crème of the film industry descended upon The Royal Festival Hall to toast another blockbuster year in cinema.

But let's be real – all eyes were on the red carpet, where fashion took centre stage in a whirlwind of glamour and glitz that coincided with London Fashion Week.

From Prince William's royal flair to Naomi Campbell's eternal slayage, and the dynamic duo of charm, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, the style game was off the charts.

Here are our picks for the 17 best-dressed stars of the night! 

Rosamund Pike photographed as she arrives at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London on 18 February 2024.Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Britain's Prince William, president of BAFTA, arrives for the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA, in LondonCredit: Jordan Pettitt/AP
Naomi Campbell photographed as she arrives at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London on 18 February 2024.Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Andrew Scott, left, and Paul Mescal pose for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's 2024Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Daisy Edgar-Jones poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's 2024Credit: AP Photo
Da'Vine Joy Randolph photographed as she arrives at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London on 18 February 2024.Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Emma Stone and Idris Elba pose for photographers at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonCredit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Bradley Cooper, left, and Carey Mulligan pose for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London.Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Colman Domingo poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonCredit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Sandra Huller poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonCredit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Emma Corrin poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonCredit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Cillian Murphy poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's 2024Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Mia McKenna-Bruce poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonCredit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Kingsley Ben-Adir poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's 2024Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Adjoa Andoh poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in LondonCredit: AP Photo
Richard E Grant pose for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's 2024Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision
Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's 2024Credit: AP Photo

Video editor • Theo Farrant

