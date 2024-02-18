By Theo Farrant & AP
Share this articleComments
Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominated at the awards ceremony, but who won the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet? Here's our rundown of the top 20 best-dressed celebs.
The 2024 BAFTAs turned London into a star-studded playground, as the crème de la crème of the film industry descended upon The Royal Festival Hall to toast another blockbuster year in cinema.
But let's be real – all eyes were on the red carpet, where fashion took centre stage in a whirlwind of glamour and glitz that coincided with London Fashion Week.
From Prince William's royal flair to Naomi Campbell's eternal slayage, and the dynamic duo of charm, Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, the style game was off the charts.
Here are our picks for the 17 best-dressed stars of the night!