Neige is a four-year-old Abondance cow, raised on a family farm in Haute-Savoie.

Next year, she will become the face of the the International Agricultural Fair, coming to Paris in February.

The newly famous cow will be the headliner of the event and selected to appear on the poster for the 2022 edition of the show.

An important event in the business of farming, The International Agricultural Show is the largest trade fair in the agricultural industry – around 600,000 people attend it each year.

'It's the first time that the Abondance breed has been honoured at the show'

Abondance is the 4th largest French dairy breed with nearly 60,000 cows AFP

Organisers say Niege was selected to represent the show because she perfectly illustrates the Abondance breed with her mahogany colouring and white, clear horns.

Abondance cows are best known for the milk, which is rich is fat and protein. This makes them the perfect provider of cheeses such as reblochon, roquefort, and the eponymous abondance.

One of 150,000 of the breed in France, Neige was born four years ago in summer, at an altitude of 1600 metres, on a ski slope.

After an abridged 2020 edition, this year's event, highly popular with politicians and the general public, could not take place due to COVID health complications.

The 58th edition of the International Agricultural Show is to be held at the Parc des Expositions at Porte de Versailles, Paris, from 26th February to 6th March.

Check out the video above meet Neige, the celebrity cow.