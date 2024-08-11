EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's campaign says its emails were hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Copyright Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign said they had been hacked. The news comes a day after a Microsoft report detailed foreign agents' attempts to interfere in the 2024 US presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said on Saturday that it was hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive documents. 

The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iranian involvement; however, their allegation comes a day after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign attempts to interfere in the upcoming US presidential elections 

The report gave an example of an instance in which Iranian military intelligence sent “a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor.” 

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung blamed the hack on “foreign sources hostile to the United States.”  

A spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement that it takes any report of foreign interference “extremely seriously,” and condemns attempts to undermine confidence in US democratic institutions. 

When asked about the claim coming from Trump’s campaign, Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied being involved. 

“We do not accord any credence to such reports,” they said, “The Iranian government neither possesses nor harbours any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election. 

However, Iran has previously been suspected of running hacking campaigns against its enemies in the Middle East and beyond. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Iran accelerating cyber activity that appears meant to influence US election, Microsoft says

'Who's got eyes on him?': Dramatic bodycam footage shows officers responding to Trump gunman

Microsoft sees shares fall as cyber-attack triggers another outage

Donald Trump US-Iran crisis US presidential election 2024