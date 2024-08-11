By Euronews with AP

Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign said they had been hacked. The news comes a day after a Microsoft report detailed foreign agents' attempts to interfere in the 2024 US presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said on Saturday that it was hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive documents.

The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iranian involvement; however, their allegation comes a day after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign attempts to interfere in the upcoming US presidential elections

The report gave an example of an instance in which Iranian military intelligence sent “a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung blamed the hack on “foreign sources hostile to the United States.”

A spokesperson for the National Security Council said in a statement that it takes any report of foreign interference “extremely seriously,” and condemns attempts to undermine confidence in US democratic institutions.

When asked about the claim coming from Trump’s campaign, Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied being involved.

“We do not accord any credence to such reports,” they said, “The Iranian government neither possesses nor harbours any intent or motive to interfere in the United States presidential election.

However, Iran has previously been suspected of running hacking campaigns against its enemies in the Middle East and beyond.