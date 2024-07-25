EventsEventsPodcasts
ADVERTISEMENT

Euro 2024 Review: Spain crowned continental champions

Euro 2024 Review: Spain crowned continental champions
Copyright Martin Meissner/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Martin Meissner/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Published on
'Los Rojos' are champions of Europe for a record fourth time, winning every match and unearthing football's next young superstar along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Euro 2024 was full of exciting moments, leaving fans with memories that will last a lifetime. From Germany's opening day demolition of Scotland to Spain's thrilling win in the final in Berlin.

Spain secured the trophy after a 2-1 victory over England in the decider, thanks to a late goal by substitute Mikel Oyarzabal. But it was his 17-year-old teammate, Lamine Yamal, who attracted the most attention. He won legions of new fans worldwide with his dazzling performances, including a tournament-record four assists. He is undoubtedly a very worthy winner of the Young Player of the Tournament.

The emergence of Yamal and other young players signalled a changing of the guards in European football. Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo failed to have an impact as his team crashed out at the quarter-final stage. Portugal's fans continue to pressure manager Roberto Martinez to inject fresh blood into his ageing squad.

While most of the big teams failed to impress, Austria, Georgia, and Turkiye delighted fans with unexpected runs into the knockout stages.

The European Championship 2024 delivered exciting games, emerging new stars and the possibility of saying goodbye to veteran players on the global stage. We certainly look forward to seeing what the 2028 edition brings.

