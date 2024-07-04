EventsEventsPodcasts
Has football finally cracked the American market?

Has football finally cracked the American market?
By Euronews
Published on
With superstar signings, sold-out stadiums, and unprecedented international interest, football has finally gained mainstream acceptance in America.

When the United States previously hosted the FIFA World Cup in 1994, the country was still several years away from setting up a professional football league. Thirty years later, Major League Soccer is the hottest ticket in many towns across America.

With just two years to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, interest in football is at an all-time high in the United States.

The shock signing of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi by Inter Miami last year catapulted Major League Soccer into the collective consciousness of American sports fans—and indeed football fans from all around the world—in a manner not seen since the arrival of David Beckham at LA Galaxy in 2007.

Notably, the international game has also seen significant growth, with the early rounds of the 2024 Copa America attracting an average of 45,000 fans in 14 stadiums across America. The tournament will be viewed as a dress rehearsal for the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Excitement is building, but the question remains: Can the United States convert this increased interest into on-field success?

Copa America 2024 Football 2026 FIFA World Cup