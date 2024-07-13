EventsEventsPodcasts
San Fermin Festival: Seven runners taken to hospital in penultimate day of running of the bulls

Revelers run with bulls from the José Escolar ranch during the seventh day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Revelers run with bulls from the José Escolar ranch during the seventh day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Copyright Alvaro Barrientos/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Normally, medics on the ground deal with the injured but in this case, hospitalisation was needed. The most common injuries are bruises.

Seven runners were taken to hospital, following the penultimate running of the bulls in the Spanish city of Pamplona, none of them were injured by bull horns, local media reported.

The run lasted 2 minutes and 17 seconds, nearly matching the duration from last year. The six bulls from renowned breeder José Escolar's ranch remained tightly packed, racing at high speed, making the event particularly dangerous.

The event is part of the annual Sanfermines festivities which attracts at least 1 million visitors a year. The runninig of the bulls take place between the 7th and 14th of July over an 875 meter course in front of six fighting bulls.

There is an average of about 2.000 people participating in each race.

Since 1910, a total of 16 people have died in the running of the bulls, according to festival officials.

