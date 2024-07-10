Bulls from the Fuente Ymbro ranch in Cadiz took part in the fourth and fastest run of Sanfermines 2024, completed in 2 minutes and 18 seconds. Remarkably, the bulls, led by docile ones, covered nearly the entire course as a group without charging at the runners.
Video. A swift run, the fourth bull run of San Fermin 2024
