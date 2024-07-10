EventsEventsPodcasts
A cow jumps over a group of revellers laid on the ground of the bullring during the fourth day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona.
Updated:

Video. A swift run, the fourth bull run of San Fermin 2024

Bulls from the Fuente Ymbro ranch in Cadiz took part in the fourth and fastest run of Sanfermines 2024, completed in 2 minutes and 18 seconds. Remarkably, the bulls, led by docile ones, covered nearly the entire course as a group without charging at the runners.

