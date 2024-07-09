EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
People test their speed and bravery by dashing with six fighting bulls through the streets of the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Pamplona's bull run, a dangerous chase

Starting at eight in the morning with temperatures around twenty degrees, the bulls quickly ran the route from Santo Domingo to the pens in less than two and a half minutes. The large number of runners led to many falls, with two individuals hospitalized for facial injuries, according to a preliminary report.

Starting at eight in the morning with temperatures around twenty degrees, the bulls quickly ran the route from Santo Domingo to the pens in less than two and a half minutes. The large number of runners led to many falls, with two individuals hospitalized for facial injuries, according to a preliminary report.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT