Six people were injured and transferred to hospital during the eighth and last bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in Pamplona, one of them gored.

The run, featuring bulls from Miura bull ranch, lasted 2 minutes and 16 seconds.

It was a fast running of the bulls, in which the bulls ran very close together as far as the Mercaderes bend and it was only at the final stretch that they separated from each other.