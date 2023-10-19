Israeli airstrikes continue as Gaza waits for aid

By Euronews with AP

Israel's operation against the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip continued on Wednesday night with airstrikes killing dozens of Palestinians. Euronews correspondent Valérie Gauriat reports on the latest in Gaza.

As Palestinians mourn the deaths of dozens more civilians, a convoy of humanitarian aid is waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to be delivered to the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it would not block the trucks carrying food and water.

The announcement was made following the US president's visit to the region.

“In light of President Biden’s demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip,” the statement reads.

Israel is demanding that safe zones be set out for aid to be delivered to prevent Hamas from seizing it.

Egypt said the crossing area has been damaged by Israeli air raids.

Biden also announced more than €94 million in new US funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank.

On Thursday, at least two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire during an army raid in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Dozens of people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Tel Aviv has repeatedly said it is targeting Hamas militants and not civilians.

The Israeli military has also been firing at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, in response to anti-tank fire in northern Israel.

According to the United Nations, 4,200 people have been killed and more than one million people displaced in Gaza, as Israel responds to the Hamas attack of 7 October.

The UN said large areas of the Gaza Strip have been reduced to rubble, and that Israel's total siege is affecting supplies of water, food, and medicine.

