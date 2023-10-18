EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Breaking news. Israel to allow Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

Israel to allow Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip
Israel to allow Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip Copyright Evan Vucci/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By AP
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office says it will allow Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the decision was approved in light of a request from visiting US President Joe Biden.

In a statement, it said it “will not thwart” deliveries of food, water and medicine, as long as the supplies do not reach Hamas. The statement made no mention of badly needed fuel.

It was not clear when the aid will start flowing. Egypt’s Rafah crossing has only a limited capacity, and Egypt says it has been damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

Israel, which controls most crossings into Gaza, says it will not allow deliveries from its territory.

It also demanded that international Red Cross be allowed to visit kidnapped Israelis held captive in Gaza.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update when more information becomes available.

