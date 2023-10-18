By Euronews

White House says Israel not behind deadly attack on Gaza Strip hospital which killed over 400 hundred Palestinians according to the Gaza health ministry.

The White House says the evidence, including aerial photos, and an alleged intercepted phone call between two Hamas members admitting it was an Islamic Jihad missile misfire, shows Israel was not behind the deadly attack on a hospital in the Gaza StripTuesday night.

Earlier US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting “based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

