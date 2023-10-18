EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

White House says Israel not behind deadly attack on Gaza Strip hospital

White House says Israel not behind deadly attack on Gaza Strip hospital
Copyright Evan Vucci/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

White House says Israel not behind deadly attack on Gaza Strip hospital which killed over 400 hundred Palestinians according to the Gaza health ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House says the evidence, including aerial photos, and an alleged intercepted phone call between two Hamas members admitting it was an Islamic Jihad missile misfire, shows Israel was not behind the deadly attack on a hospital in the Gaza StripTuesday night.

Earlier US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting “based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.”

Our journalists are working on this story and will bring updates as more information becomes available.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Is Iran really willing to 'intervene' in Israel's war against Hamas, or are these empty threats?

Israel to allow Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

'Gates of hell': Euronews reporter gives his own deeply personal account of Gaza horror

Hamas Israel Joe Biden Gaza attack