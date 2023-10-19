Follow live updates on day 13 of the Israel Hamas war.
Summary
- Israeli jets have hammered Gaza, hitting 100 sites in 24 hours
- Gaza is still under siege, with Israel blocking supplies of water, electricity and fuel. However, an agreement appears to have made to start letting in aid over the Rafah crossing from Friday
- Global protests are continuing over the Gaza hospital strike which killed 500 people. Israel denies involvement, though Palestine's UN mission accuses the Israelis of "disinformation" and propaganda about the incident
- Israeli forces kill at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society
- Almost 3,480 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas’s October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people
Egypt agrees to open Rafah crossing for Gaza aid - Biden
The US President said on Wednesday his Egyptian counterpart had agreed to open a border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid.
Joe Biden said he spoke with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after his visit to Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in.
Biden was speaking to reporters on Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Germany on his way back to the US from Tel Aviv.
Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on 7 Oct.
White House officials said the aid would flow in the coming days. Biden said if Hamas confiscates the aid, “it will end.”
Earlier in the day, the United States promised $100 million (€95m) in humanitarian assistance for displaced Palestinians or otherwise affected by conflict.
(AP)
Israeli forces reportedly kill Palestinians in occupied West Bank, arrest dozens
Four Palestinians have reportedly been killed across the occupied West bank in separate circumstances.
Al Jazeera report one was killed after Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village near Ramallah, while the others were killed in multiple raids, including in the Nur Shams refugee camp.
The Qatar-based outlet reported that more than 80 Palestinians have been arrested so far. This number is is expected to increase as people are still counting those who have been taken by Israeli forces, it added.
Rights groups in the occupied West Bank say Palestinian security forces have also arrested dozens of Palestinians protesting the deadly explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.
The protests late Tuesday devolved into skirmishes with Palestinian security forces, who fired tear gas, stun grenades and live fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators, wounding several.
The Palestinian Red Crescent meanwhile reported that Israeli soldiers using live rounds and rubber bullets shot and wounded 10 Palestinian protesters in the southern city of Hebron and 21 people in the northern city of Nablus.
(AP)
Global anti-Israel protests continue
Thousands demonstrated outside the consulates of Israel and the United States in Istanbul late Wednesday. Many waved Palestinian flags and called for revenge against Israel a day after the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza.
“Humanity is dying” in Gaza, Betul Balcik, a 22-year-old student, told AP, adding that she and friends were protesting “war crimes committed by Israel”.
Large protests also erupted in Tunisia and Morocco, with demonstrators outraged by the blast at the hospital in Gaza.
Protesters gathered outside the Parliament in Rabat chanting “Down with America” and demanding that Morocco reverse its 2020 decision to normalise relations and deepen security ties with Israel.
In Tunis, protesters gathered outside the US and French Embassies to condemn those nations’ support of Israel and demand that their ambassadors be removed from Tunisia.
The demonstrations were among the largest since the Arab Spring more than a decade ago, observers said.
There was also a march by an estimated 10,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Athens, Greece, that was quelled by riot police who fired tear gas. Earlier in the day about 100 people took part in a pro-Israeli gathering.
Demonstrators in Amman, Jordan; the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in south Lebanon; and Tokyo directed some of their criticism at the U.S. and Biden for their support of Israel.
(AP)