09:13

Egypt agrees to open Rafah crossing for Gaza aid - Biden

The US President said on Wednesday his Egyptian counterpart had agreed to open a border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid.

Joe Biden said he spoke with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after his visit to Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in.

Biden was speaking to reporters on Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Germany on his way back to the US from Tel Aviv.

Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on 7 Oct.

White House officials said the aid would flow in the coming days. Biden said if Hamas confiscates the aid, “it will end.”

Earlier in the day, the United States promised $100 million (€95m) in humanitarian assistance for displaced Palestinians or otherwise affected by conflict.

(AP)