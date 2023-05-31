By Euronews with AP

Budapest is gearing up to host the Europa League final where Spanish side Sevilla will face José Mourinho's Roma in front of 60,000 fans.

Sevilla have played six and won six finals of the Europa League since its first in 2006 when the second-tier competition was still called the UEFA Cup.

“For them to play the final is a normal thing, for us it is an extraordinary event,” said Roma coach José Mourinho, although he added: “History does not play."

Neither Roma nor Sevilla can finish in the top four of their domestic leagues which would have ensured qualifying for the Champions League.

Their only path to the Champions League next season - and the potential tens of millions of euros in extra prize money from UEFA - is taking the group-stage place protected for the Europa League winner.

If that title does go to Mourinho, he'll make history by becoming the first coach to win the Europa League with three different clubs, joining his Porto and Man United (2017) teams.

The match will take place at the Puskás Arena in the Hungarian capital.

Around 60,000 fans will be able to watch the final live. Obviously, the majority will be Spanish and Italian, but spectators will also be from many other countries.

Mehmet is from Northern Cyprus: "I came to watch the UEFA Europa League Cup final in Budapest, and I am very happy about the organisation, I hope we're gonna watch very nice football, and I wish good luck for both of the Italian and Spanish teams."