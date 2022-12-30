A 22-year-old pilot miraculously made an emergency landing in the snowy mountains of the Italian Alps on Thursday after her plane’s engine stalled mid-flight.

Silvia De Bon was on a short flight with her brother and his girlfriend when she realised 2,7000 metres above the Italian Dolomites that she had to make an emergency landing.

Despite the dramatic drop she and her two passengers were not seriously injured, but De Bon lost consciousness after she landed the plane.

The other two passengers managed to stay conscious and call for help.

Rescue teams arrived and helped them get down the mountain.

