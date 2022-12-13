A blanket of snow has descended on London and other parts of the UK, causing major travel disruptions across the country. The harsh weather conditions fall on the same day as the National Rail strike that was already expected to bring the country to a grinding halt. Only 20% of Britain's railway services will be in operation.

UK braces for more snow disruption

More snow is expected across the UK throughout Tuesday evening and Wednesday, with the Met Office enforcing a yellow weather warning. Despite the disruption, Londoners braved the cold to have snowball fights and build snowmen.

Flights delays in Latvia

In a country more used to heavy snowfalls, blizzards not surprisingly caused expected flight delays at Riga airport. Snow in some areas of the country is reportedly 19-20cm thick.

Road travel was also hit. Due to the poor driving conditions, so-called free 'blizzard tickets' for car drivers have been introduced in Riga public transport for Monday and Tuesday.

Estonians were also battling the wintry conditions where blizzards brought power cuts to more than 4,000 households in the south of the country.

Snow in Ukraine continues

Treacherous weather has plagued Ukraine for more than two weeks now. Snow again fell in the capital Kyiv, where workers rushed to clear the streets of the heavy snow.

Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure are adding urgency to their work with the inevitable power cuts that follow the targeted attacks, leaving many fighting even harder to keep warm.

