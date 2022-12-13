The French government has extended its snow and ice warning, putting 28 departments from Brittany to Alsace on high alert.

An average of two to five centimetres of snow is expected across the country, sporadically over the week.

"The extension is initially in Rhône-Alpes, it will be generalised this afternoon," Meteo France said.

Across the English Channel, the blanket of snow that descended on London and other parts of the UK on Sunday night is still causing major travel disruptions across the country.

The harsh weather conditions come as the National Rail strike brings the country to a grinding halt, and as a result only 20 per cent of Britain's railway services have been in operation.

And in Finland, a powerful winter storm, with strong winds and heavy snow showers has hit southern parts of the country.

Officials from Helsinki and surrounds are warning motorists against making any unnecessary journeys.

"Keeping a safe distance from the car in front as well as an appropriate speed for the situation is now essential in order to avoid unnecessary accidents," Sanna Piilinen, the manager of Fintraffic's road traffic, told local media.

