US Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo

Authorities kept people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads as officials keep counting fatalities three days after western New York State’s deadliest storm in at least two generations.

Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving.

More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office.

The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather.

Resident Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 1.8m pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment on Tuesday.

“This has been a nightmare," he said.

The power had been out for a time at his family's home, he said, so relatives ran a gas stove to keep warm, a practice he acknowledged was dangerous.

