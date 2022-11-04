Top diplomats of the G7 gathered in Germany, vowing to help Ukraine see through the coming winter.

The foreign representatives expressed concern over food shortages and the energy crisis as Russia continues its attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"[Russia] is destroying the country systematically," said Josep Borrell, European Union`s foreign policy chief.

"Millions of Ukrainians have no longer access to electricity. And what Putin is willing to do is to put the country into darkness in the wintertime, which is a war crime."

Despite the advances of Ukrainian troops on the northeastern and southeastern fronts, a harsh winter is still expected for soldiers and civilians.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 4.5 million people have temporarily lost access to electricity.

The allies pledged to provide generators, heaters, container housing, tents, beds and blankets, among items that will be part of a winter aid package.

But morale in the Ukrainian army is high as Kyiv's forces are preparing for a fierce battle to retake Kherson after the Russian puppet authorities of the city have renewed calls for the evacuation of civilians.