Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged European allies to stick together through the winter months to help his country.

In a Tuesday night address, Zelenskyy called on Europe to make Russia's bet on the winter unsuccessful.

"Moscow will present any winter difficulties in its propaganda as alleged proof of the failure of a united Europe," said Zelenskyy, stressing that failure was not an option.

Speaking about power in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said that planned blackouts were still possible to protect the system in nine regions.

"As of this time, we can report that the technical possibility of water supply has already been restored for all consumers in Ukraine.

"For the majority, there is also the technical possibility of supplying electricity."

The president said he would do everything in his power to make sure Ukrainians have heat and electricity this winter.

"But we must understand that Russia will do everything to destroy the normality of life."

Zelenskyy said that Russia was also paying a price for targeting Ukraine's energy and water infrastructure, claiming that Monday's missile and drone strikes "cost Russia the equivalent of more than 2.3 million average Russian senior pensions".

"Instead of overcoming poverty in their country, the Russian leadership spends everything to avoid admitting what a historical mistake they made with this war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.