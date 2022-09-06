The Duchess of Sussex has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago.

Delivering a keynote speech at the One Young World summit on Monday, Meghan spoke of her self-doubt when she attended the same event in 2014, alongside world leaders and humanitarian activists.

“I was allowed in, to pull up a seat at the table," she told the crowd of about 2,000 young people gathered in Manchester, England.

“I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even saved my little paper place-marker with my name on it.

“Just proof - proof that I was there, proof that I belonged, because the truth was, I wasn’t sure that I belonged."

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US in 2020. They were in the UK for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June.

Their next stop is Germany, where they will attend an event on Tuesday counting down to the Invictus Games 2023, before returning to London where Harry will give a speech at a charity ceremony.