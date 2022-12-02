Harry and Meghan upcoming series trailer released

US streaming service Netflix has released a trailer for a much-anticipated six-part documentary about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's life as British royals.

The couple who retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, partnered with Netflix for several million euros.

"No one sees what's happening behind the closed doors", says Prince Harry in the trailer.

The series is expected to lift the lid on the couple's relationship with the royal family -- and why they parted ways.

They chose to step away from royal duties for a number of reasons including what they alleged was racism from the family and British media.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear this story from us?", asks Meghan at the end of the trailer.

The trailer's release coincides with Harry's brother William's first trip to the US as Prince of Wales -- and another race row at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this week, a Palace aide was forced to resign after accusations of racist comments towards a Black visitor.

Netflix hasn't announced a release date, but a close friend and biographer of the couple said the series would air on December 8.

