As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, thousands of people gathered at Windsor Castle to attempt the world record for the longest picnic ever.

Nearly 500 picnic tables were put together allowing people young and old the chance to enjoy a meal together and celebrate the Queen's record-breaking 70-year reign.

Many attendees dressed up in in patriotic colours and brought specially made royal family-themed cakes and sandwiches.

"It's just great for the country, for everyone to be together. And it's just a nice vibe, isn't it? Especially after the pandemic and stuff like that. Everybody being able to be next to each other with loved ones and everything as well, and just kind of British spirit," said picnic attendee Howie Howells.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex joined the festivities, chatting and laughing with those gathered before being treated to a special performance of a Jubilee-themed song by local school children.

4 days of royal celebration

Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea at Buckingham Palace, shown at the BBC Platinum Party AFP

Queen Elizabeth II appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony to huge cheers from crowds of people packed below on Sunday, as four days of celebrations for her historic Platinum Jubilee ended.

Flanked by her immediate heirs, princes Charles, William and George, it was the 96-year-old monarch's first in-person appearance since Thursday, after she was forced to skip several events since then due to persistent mobility issues.

Her public appearance Sunday came moments after British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wrapped up a day-long pageant in central London with a rendition of his 2017 hit "Perfect".

Saturday saw Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded music concert held outside Buckingham Palace featuring performances from Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli, Hans Zimmer and Rod Stewart.

The Queen made a surprise on-screen appearance, taking tea with the beloved children's book and film character Paddington Bear.

In the pre-recorded video, she tapped out the drumbeat of rock band Queen's "We Will Rock You" - the concert's opening number - on a fine china teacup and saucer to get the party started.