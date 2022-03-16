Watch live: Ukraine president Zelenskyy set to address US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give an address to the US Congress on Wednesday.

You can watch live in the video player, above, from 14h CET.

The speech to US lawmakers is an important part of his engagement strategy, in which he has already invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet, and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.

Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used his campaign to implore allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. It has also put Zelenskyy at odds with President Joe Biden, whose administration has stopped short of providing a no-fly zone or the transfer of military jets from neighbouring Poland as the US seeks to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia.

After Zelenskyy's speech, Biden will deliver his own address in which he is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine, according to a White House official.

That would bring the total announced in the last week alone to $1 billion. It includes money for anti-armour and air-defence weapons.