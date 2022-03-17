Live: Russia denies theatre bombing as war enters third week

Live: Russia denies theatre bombing as war enters third weekComments
Thursday marks the start of the third week of war in Ukraine, after the invasion launched by Moscow on 24 February.
The fighting has forced more than three million Ukrainians to flee their homes, with thousands of people killed or wounded and widespread damage in the wake of shelling and aerial bombardments.

Here are the latest key developments to know:

- Moscow says it is not responsible for attacks on a theatre and swimming pool facility in the besieged southern Ukraine city of Mariupol where local authorities say more than a thousand civilians were sheltering. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says the theatre is destroyed, and "the number of dead is not yet known."
- France, the UK and US have called for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday to discuss Ukraine, ahead of a vote on a Russian resolution demanding protection for Ukrainian civilians in "vulnerable situations."
- Britain's UN mission says "Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians."
- President Putin has spoken out on television to condemn Russians who don't support his war efforts. "We will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and will simply spit them out" he said.
- The International Court of Justice, or ICJ, delivered a verdict on the Russia vs Ukraine case, ordering it to suspend its invasion.
One person killed in aftermath of Kyiv missile attack
At least one person was killed and three others wounded on Thursday morning, in the aftermath of a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
Emergency services say an incoming missile was shot down, and the debris caused damage and a fire at an apartment building.
The incident happened around 5am local time.
"According to preliminary information, thirty people were evacuated, among them three were injured. One person died" emergency services say.
Reports from the scene say all the windows of the Soviet-built fifteen-storey building were blown out, and several neighboring buildings were also damaged.
President Zelenskyy gives live address to German parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is giving a live address to the German parliament at 9am CET on Thursday morning.
In the last week he's addressed the British and Canadian parliaments, and US Congress.

Russian forces free mayor in prisoner exchange
Russian forces freed the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in exchange for nine of their captured conscripts, an official from Ukraine’s presidential office said Wednesday.
Kyiv accused the Russians of kidnapping Mayor Ivan Fedorov about a week ago. Surveillance video showed him being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.
Residents of Melitopol, a city in southeast currently under Russian control, have been protesting to demand his release.
Daria Zarivna, spokeswoman of the head of Ukraine’s president’s office, said on Wednesday morning that Mayor Fedorov has been released from captivity, and Russia “got nine of its captive soldiers, born in 2002-2003, practically children, conscripts Russia’s Defense Ministry said weren’t there.”
Moscow initially denied sending conscripts to fight in Ukraine, but later the Russian military admitted that some conscripts have been involved in the offensive, and that some had been captured by Ukrainian forces.
President Zelenskyy: 'My heart breaks' after Mariupol theatre bombing
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has used his nightly video address to call for more sanctions on Russia, and says "my heart breaks" after Russian forces bombed a theatre in the southern city of Mariupol where authorities say "more than a thousand" civilians were sheltering.
Belgium begins to cope with influx of Ukrainian refugees
Following weeks of disorder and disorganisation, Belgium is finally starting to cope with the massive influx of refugees from Ukraine, setting up a new, much larger registration centre.
Panama-registered ship sunk after Russian missile attack in Black Sea
Panama's Maritime Authority says a Panamanian-flagged merchant ship was sunk by Russian missile fire in the Black Sea, while two other ships were damaged.
The authority's administrator Noriel Arauz said Wednesday the crews are safe and sound.
"We know that three boats (flagged as Panamanian) were victims of Russian missile attacks" Arauz told reporters.
One of these ships "sunk, and two are staying afloat but have suffered material damage" he added.
Around 8,000 vessels, some 17%, of the world's merchant fleet are registered in Panama and authorities say a dozen ships are currently stuck in the Black Sea, blocked from leaving by Russia's navy.
Moscow denies bombing Mariupol theatre and pool
Russia's Ministry of Defence says it is not responsible for Tuesday attacks on a theatre and swimming pool facility in the besieged southern Ukraine city of Mariupol.
Local authorities say more than a thousand civilians were sheltering in the buildings at the time of a Russian Air Force bombing with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy saying the theatre is destroyed, and "the number of dead is not yet known."
"The world must finally admit that Russia has become a terrorist state" Zelenskyy said.
Russia blames the right-wing Ukrainian Azov Brigade for the attacks.