Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the French parliament on Wednesday via video link as he continues his campaign for western countries to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

Zelenskyy addressed Italian MPs on Tuesday, saying the death of more than a hundred children in Ukraine was the "price of the procrastination on pressuring Russia to stop this war”.

Wednesday's address is taking place at a significant moment in French politics, with the first round of the country's presidential election a mere 18 days away.

Three candidates in the race -- Marine Le Pen, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan -- who are also MPs, are expected to attend Zelenskyy's speech.

Zelenskyy will speak to France's senate and national assembly at 3:00 pm CET. You can watch his address live on this page.