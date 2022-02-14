Up to 10,000 football supporters will be able to attend this year's UEFA Champions League final for free.

In an unprecedented move, UEFA confirmed that each club participating in the final will receive 5,000 tickets.

The free tickets will be made available to loyal supporters, rather than sponsors or club officials, according to a statement.

"Football fans are the lifeblood of the game," UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said on Monday.

"We thought it would be a nice way to recognise the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams and live their passion even when away from the stadiums."

"Fans are playing an integral part in the development of football, and we must ensure that loyal travelling supporters can attend historical moments for their cherished teams at affordable prices."

The final of the UEFA Champions League is set to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on May 28.

Free tickets are also being offered to clubs ahead of UEFA's other major finals this year, the European authority confirmed.

8,000 free tickets will be split between the finalists in the UEFA Europa League in Budapest, while 6,000 football supporters can watch the inaugural final of the UEFA Europa Conference League in Tirana.

Meanwhile, 3,000 free tickets will be given to each club participating in the UEFA Women's Champions League final in Turin.

UEFA has also decided to freeze the prices of certain category tickets for the Men's Champions League final for the next three seasons. The most expensive tickets on sale are still expected to rise.

"UEFA is fully aware of the current inflationary situation, particularly regarding tickets for sporting events that have undergone significant price hikes over the last few years," the statement added.

"By deciding to cap these prices for these prestigious games for at least three seasons, UEFA wishes to send a strong signal to fans and ensure that access is affordable to all."

UEFA said the giveaway for the four finals in May will not impact the amount of cash distributed to clubs.

The free tickets and pricing strategy have been welcomed by the Football Supporters Europe (FSE) group.

“Fans do not have an unlimited amount of money to spend on football,” FSE said in a statement.

“We are therefore pleased that, with this positive gesture, UEFA has acknowledged the fact that the continual inflation of ticket prices is excluding more and more people from watching the game.”