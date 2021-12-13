Champions League redraw pits Manchester United against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United have been drawn against Atlético Madrid in the first knockout stage of the Champions League, after the draw had to be done again following an error.

The first draw had Man Utd playing against Paris St Germain, which generated a lot of excitement over the prospect of Ballon d’Or winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reviving their old rivalry.

However a technical error meant Man Utd were excluded from playing Spanish side Atlético Madrid, despite being a legitimate potential opponent.

Following the error, UEFA confirmed the original draw would have to be redone.

Those two sides will now face off in the last 16 of the competition.

PSG meanwhile ended up being drawn against Real Madrid, meaning PSG's Lionel Messi will once again face a side he spent years terrorising while a star at Barcelona.

Another big match up in the last 16 will see Inter Milan take on Liverpool.

The final of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League will be held in Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena on 28 May 2022.

After the draw was set to be redone, Manchester City manager said the decision was "fair".

"It was a mistake. This kind of thing sometimes happens, especially in football with players and managers and sometimes with UEFA too."

"I think it's fair. It's better to repeat it than have suspicion. All of the opponents are tough. People say now we face this opponent, one is better than another one but all of them at this stage are difficult."

UEFA Champions League last 16 - full draw