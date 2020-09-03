Olympique Lyonnais Féminin were crowned Women's Champions League winners for a fifth consecutive year on Sunday - their record seventh title in all.

Captain Wendie Renard has been with the club since 2006 and has become one of the most decorated players in modern women's club football.

In an interview with Euronews' Tokunbo Salako, Renard spoke about her motivation for success, the future of women's football in France, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

