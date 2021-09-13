Who is playing who in this year's Women's Champions League?

Holders Barcelona have been drawn against Arsenal in the first-ever group-stage draw for the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The Spanish side will also have to face German outfit Hoffenheim and Danish club HB Køge to begin their title defence.

Seven-time European champions Lyon were drawn in a group with Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Häcken. Meanwhile the 2021 runners-up Chelsea will have to play Wolfsburg, Juventus, and Servette.

Real Madrid, which is making its debut in a major European competition, was placed in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, Breidablik, and Kharkiv.

It is the first season that the Women's Champions League is organised in a 16-team group stage, replacing the previous 32-team knockout tournament.

All 61 matches will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of broadcast rights holder DAZN as part of a two-year agreement with UEFA.

"This is the time to tune in," said former Germany international Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s chief of women’s soccer.

This season's final is scheduled to be played in May at Allianz Stadium in Turin

Here is the draw in full:

Group A

Chelsea (England)

VFL Wolfsburg (Germany)

Juventus (Italy)

Servette Chênois Féminin (Switzerland)

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Breidablik (Iceland)

Real Madrid (Spain)

WFC Kharkiv (Ukraine)

Group C

Barcelona (Spain)

Arsenal (England)

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Germany)

HB Køge (Denmark)

Group D